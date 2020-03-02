Man pleads guilty but mentally ill in 2018 Paradise Township shooting death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A man accused of shooting and killing a worker inside the Paradise Township Municipal Building in November 2018 pleaded guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder on Monday.

David Green was accused of killing Michael Tripus, he was the sewage enforcement officer and building code official at the time of his death. He was also the Pocono Township zoning officer.

Michael Tripus

According to officials, Green entered Tripus’ office and shot him in the chest.

A third-degree murder charge carries a 20 to 40 year prison sentence. Green will be sentenced in May.

