Man pleads guilty but mentally ill in 2018 Paradise Township shooting death

SUSQUEHANNA DEPOT, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) When you walk down Main Street in Susquehanna, you might notice more signs that say "open."

"We have Cheryl's Small Batch Bakery where everyone is really excited about that. She's got a great product, makes it fresh here on the spot. We had Main Street Cafe move into the Town Restaurant. So new location. Harper Hill Crafts, originally located in the plaza, is moving to the Main Street," said Valerie Senese, Community Development Coordinator of Susquehanna Borough. She explains just some of the many successful businesses coming to town.

This inspired "Revitalize Now" to help local businesses have continued success. Many vacant buildings, now filled, bring the town back to life.

"People are excited. They are excited that these buildings are being filled and they're showing support. They're showing up and buying services, buying the goods. And people are excited, and we want to keep them here," Senese continued.

Residents have taken notice to the changes to Main Street and appreciate the positive impact it's having in the community they love so much.

"We needed the business, bring people into the town. It's small, no one here, no jobs for people. This is a good thing," said Jennifer Mroz, a waitress at Main Street Cafe.

"Well I feel safe here. There's not a lot of crime right here that I know of. I'm from New Jersey, I've been living around here for 35 years and it's definitely an improvement from there," said, Albert Harcar from Steven's Point.

Officials in the town don't want to stop here. They want to take advantage of the natural beauty with more parks, and potential rail excursions with tracks that run right through the town.

"For the crowd of the community that saw what we used to be, and now they kind of see this glimmer of hope that we can come back. Maybe not exactly the way that we were, but we can come back. And we can be a community and we can support small businesses and we can have a vibrant community," Senese concluded.

For those who'd like to learn more about Revitalize Now, it will be at the Susquehanna Community Elementary School in the LGI room this Sunday at 3 p.m.