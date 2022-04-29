HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Monday, February 28, Hanover Township Police were dispatched to M&T Bank for a reported robbery just after 11 AM.

According to officials, a bank teller told police on the scene that a light skinned man had approached her desk at the bank with a note that read, “I have a gun, I want $3000”.

The bank teller told police that the male kept his hand within the right pocket of his jacket throughout the interaction. Police believe that because the teller had trouble opening the drawer the suspect fled without receiving any money.

The suspect can be seen on security video fleeing the bank before entering a CVS adjacent to the bank.

The videos from CVS and Bank security camera show the individual exit the CVS wearing different clothes from when he entered. From there he was seen boarding a Luzerne County Transportation Bus on route to the city of Wilkes-Barre.

As Hannover Police began their investigation it was revealed that the suspect was not wearing gloves throughout the attempted robbery. A State Police Forensic Science Unit arrived on the scene to help process several fingerprints that were found at the crime scene and believed to belong to the suspect.

On March 7th Sergent Eric Richardson of the Hanover Police Department was contacted by Wilkes Barre City Police Officer Edward Lewko who believed he was in contact with the suspect.

The man in contact with Officer Lewko was identified as Patrick Staley.

Staley is being charged with one count of robbery.