TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local family is searching for answers after finding their dog was shot and killed in their backyard last month.

His owner, John Scifo, told Eyewitness News that their dog Petey was in the backyard of their home on Ryans Road in Tobyhanna on August 12.

While making dinner for his family and Petey, Scifo called Petey inside, and when he didn’t respond, Scifo went outside and found him shot through the chest.

Scifo said he performed CPR on him for 20 minutes and brought him to an animal hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s infuriating, it’s depressing, it’s sad, I’m angry, and Petey deserved so much more. You know, his death can’t just be in vain because someone wanted to target practice or saw the animal out there,” said Scifo.





A police report has been filed. His family started a gofundme page to hire a private investigator and are offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.

You can contact the family at sepc@scifo.com.