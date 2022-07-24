NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man was pronounced dead on the scene of a car crash in Luzerne County on July 22 after officials said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said Kenneth Weber, age 72, was traveling east on SR 3036 River Road, Nescopeck Township, when for an unknown reason his vehicle crossed the lane divider into the westbound lane and struck a tree on the lefthand shoulder.

Investigators said Weber’s vehicle did a 180-degree turn and sustained heavy disabling front-end damage.

First responders said the coroner was called to the scene where they pronounced Weber deceased on the scene.