BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Butler Township say they are looking for a man who went missing from his job under “unusual circumstances” Tuesday.

Police are trying to find Laron Cecil Monroe, a 57-year-old Drums man who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Monroe’s dark blue 2011 Dodge Nitro is also missing. The license plate is LPJ3012.

Anyone who may have information on Monroe is urged to call Butler Township Police at 570-788-4111 or 911.