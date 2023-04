SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say has been missing for nearly a month.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Jeffrey Riess, 41, was last seen on March 28th and was reported missing Monday.

Police are describing Riess as a white man, 5’9, 200 lbs, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4134. If you see Riess you are asked to call 570-348-4141.