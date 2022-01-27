Man loses teeth after assault in Lackawaxen Township

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawaxen Township man faces felony assault charges after brutally attacking another man at his home.

PSP Blooming Grove says, late Monday night into Tuesday morning, they arrived at Wayne Memorial Hospital for a call of a victim who had severe facial injuries due to an assault.

According to the affidavit, Timothy Michael Mitchell II, 22, of Lackawaxen, was in his car at the victim’s home. When the victim arrived in the 200 block of LCPL Jacob Beisel Road where he told police he observed Mitchell inside his vehicle.

Mitchell got out of his vehicle and attacked the victim, punching him in the face, which caused him to drop to the ground, the criminal complaint reads.

According to police, Mitchell then climbed on top of the victim and continued to strike him in the face with a closed fist causing the victim to lose teeth, sustain a large swollen bump and broken blood vessels around the eye socket, as well as swollen lips.

State troopers say Mitchell turned himself in after numerous failed attempts to contact him via phone. Mitchell is facing charges of felony aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. in front of MDJ Allen B. Cooper.