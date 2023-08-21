UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A devastating fire in Northumberland County leaves several families picking up the pieces. Despite the damage, some are still thankful.

Homes were damaged in a fire on Saturday in Upper Augusta Township Northumberland County. It’s something no one can prepare for.

“Well, I went to my family reunion around 11:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m.,” said fire victim Chris Trevitz.

Trevitz soon received a call from a friend saying he’d better drive home right away as a fire had spread to his home on the 100 block of State Street in Upper Augusta Township.

“So I flew home, to my front door, all the fire trucks were here. I tried to go in and get my dog and as soon as I opened up the door the heat hit me in the face,” said Trevitz.

His home caught fire from an electrical fire next door. Propane tanks on the back porch next door made the flames even more intense. While no humans were injured in the fire, Trevitz’s dog did not make it out.

“My dog. They brought me down, but unfortunately, my dog passed away. That was the hardest part of this whole thing. It’s just terrible to not come home to your home,” Trevitz explained.

Trevitz says that despite his loss, he remains thankful that no one was hurt or killed in the fire.

“I’m just grateful that nobody got hurt… Or nobody got killed and my neighbors didn’t lose any of their kids and at the end of the day I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” Trevitz continued.

There are GoFundMes in place for some of the victims of the fire, including Trevitz.