ROSS TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man in Monroe County unknowingly sent a scammer $9,500 thinking he was helping his grandchild.

State police said a man from Saylorsburg Pennsylvania was contacted by a woman claiming to be his grandchild on August 22.

According to investigators, the woman told the man she needed $9,500 after being arrested for a DUI. The man sent the money to the woman thinking he was helping a family member but state police were later called to investigate.

State police say they are investigating this incident.

State police warned of this scam two weeks ago, for tips on how to identify this scam, refer to our previous story.