SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA (WBRE/WYOU)— A 72-year-old man in Susquehanna County lost $53,000 in a Publishers Clearing House giveaway scam according to state police.

Officials say a man from Brackney sent $53,000 in wire transfers and gift cards to someone claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House (PCH).

State police said the Area Agency on Aging first sent in the report of the scam on August 8.

Troopers say this investigation is ongoing.

For a comprehensive list of ways to avoid PCH scams, visit the official PCH website. If you receive communication from PCH you believe to be fraudulent, fill out this PCH scam form.