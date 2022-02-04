Man leads Hazleton Police on chase for drug possession

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Unit and Patrol Division arrested a man after he lead police on a chase for containing a large number of drugs.

According to police, officers were conducting surveillance on Hector L. Alvarez, 33, and viewed him throwing a plastic shopping bag into a trash can. Detectives recovered the plastic bag from the trash and found several opened plastic sealed bags containing suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

Investigators say police followed Alvarez and tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop. Once Alvarez realized he was being followed by police he accelerated turning onto West 4th Street against traffic on a one-way street, Alvarez’s vehicle almost struck an undercover police vehicle, according to the court documents.

Law enforcement says they witnessed Alvarez exit his vehicle, attempt to hop over a fence, run between houses, and discarded a box of glassine packets containing suspected fentanyl.

Police were able to place Alvarez in custody and take his vehicle for further investigation. Officers found inside the car a box containing 600 packets containing fentanyl.

Hazleton Police Department

Drug investigators were able to gain a warrant to search Alvarez’s residence. During the search, boxes containing approximately 59.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 107 grams of cocaine, 39 grams of crack cocaine, and additional processing and packaging materials were located.

Alvarez was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for the methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl. He was arraigned and denied bail, Alvarez remains at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.