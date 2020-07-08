Man killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in the Poconos identified

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The man who died in an officer- involved shooting Monday has been identified as 40-year-old Joey Hoffman from Jim Thorpe.

Just before 10 Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to a home along Mosiers Knob Road IN Smithfield Township to conduct a welfare check on a man acting erratically. When they got there, troopers say Hoffman, who was in a blue Ford pick up truck pulled into the driveway.

Troopers say when they spoke with to him, he began acting erratically and saying the property was booby-trapped. Troopers say when they tried to detain him, he fled to a garage and refused to come out.

When troopers approached the garage, they say Hoffman man appeared in the doorway and pointed a laser sighted handgun at them. They say the he did not listen to commands to drop his weapon. Troopers fired, striking him in the chest. He was located in the garage deceased.