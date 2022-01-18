Man killed after crashing into tree in Rush Township crash

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one man has died due to a crash that occurred in Schuylkill County last week.

According to officials, the driver, identified as Anthony Arnoldi, 52 of Nesquehoning was driving along Lafayette Avenue/SR 54 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday when he lost control around a curve and crashed into a drainage ditch.

The report states the vehicle continued along until it struck a tree. Arnoldi was pronounced dead on the scene by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office.

