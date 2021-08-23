Man injured in truck crash on ‘Giant’s Despair’

LAUREL RUN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on scene of a truck crash that left one badly injured on the “S” curve on East Northampton Street, which is also known as “Giant’s Despair”.

First responders say the driver lost control on the steep hill and went off the side of road before rolling over and crushing the roof.

Laurel Run, Hanover Township and Bear Creek fire companies responded to the scene.

They say the driver was trapped and it took half an hour to get the man out of vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for injuries.

The driver was reportedly coming from New Jersey with grocery items.

PennDOT says, State Route 2007 (Giant’s Despair Road), is closed in both directions from the intersection of Pine Run Road, Lauren Run to the intersection of New Street, Wilkes-Barre. The road is expected to reopen at 3:00 p.m. Drivers can check conditions by checking www.511PA.com

According to signage, the road is restricted to lighter weight vehicles.