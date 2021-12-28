Man injured in Tamaqua shooting, police investigate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are conducting an investigation into an early morning shooting that left one injured.

According to the Tamaqua Police Department, a shooting took place early Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Broad Street.

Investigators say once officers arrived on the scene a male was found shot. The victim was transported to Leigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital for non-life-threatening treatment.

The investigation is ongoing we will update you with the latest as it is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos