Man injured in shootout at Chacko’s bowling alley facing charges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several charges have been filed against a suspect in last week’s shooting a Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre police say 25-year-old Shalik Aiken opened fire during an argument in the parking lot of Chacko’s last Wednesday evening.

According to a criminal complaint, an argument broke out between two groups of males inside the bowling alley. The argument moved to the parking lot at which time police say Aiken fired several shots from a handgun toward the front entrance of Chacko’s.

Detectives found Shalik Aiken with an injury to his leg and arm after being shot by Armand Hobson.

Several vehicles were struck. Aiken suffered gunshot wounds to his finger, arm and leg and at first, told police he acted in self-defense but detectives say there is no evidence.

Aiken has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, crime mis-tampers to endangering a person, and terroristic threats.

Aiken remains in the Luzerne County Prison waiting for his February 23 preliminary hearing after he was unable to post the $50,000 bail.