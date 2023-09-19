EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A pickup truck rollover on Interstate 81 Tuesday, sending the driver to the hospital.

Crews told 28/22 News a pickup truck filled with tools and equipment rolled over on I-80 East just after the exit 295 rest stop.

The driver was injured and sent to Lehigh Valley Health Network Pocono.

Traffic was moving but when the crash first happened it was slowed down and backed up for a couple of miles.

There is no word at this time on how the crash happened, state police are continuing to investigate.