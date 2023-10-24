GREENWOOD TWP., COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a motorcycle rider was severely injured after a police chase ended with him crashing into a dump truck.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday around 7:00 p.m., troopers were called to assist in a crash that started as a police chase with a motorcycle on State Route 42 in Columbia County.

An officer from the Hughsville Borough Police Department told troopers he saw a motorcycle driver committing a traffic violation and tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police stated the driver, a 30-year-old man from Lebanon, fled from officers at a high speed.

Officers said they lost sight of the driver until they responded to a crash and learned the victim struck a dump truck that was stopped for traffic in the roadway.

The driver was transported to Geisinger Hospital in Danville where his last known condition was intubated in the trauma/intensive care unit, PSP stated.