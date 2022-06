SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Drew Lynn Jennings of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, was indicted on Tuesday for child pornography charges according to the US Attorney’s Office.

US Attorney John C. Gurganus said the indictment alleges Jennings possessed and attempted to distribute child pornography on June 5, June 22, and June 23, 2021, in Wayne County.

The maximum penalty for these offenses is 20 years in prison, a fine, and a term of supervised release following imprisonment.