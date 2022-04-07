PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County are looking for a man they say defrauded his victim out of $20,000.00 by asking him for a loan.

Police say on April 5, between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Henryville was approached by another man who asked him if he could borrow $20,000.00 for plane tickets.

According to state police, the man followed the victim to a Wells Fargo bank where he withdrew the cash and gave it to him.

The incident is currently being investigated by PSP Stroudsburg.