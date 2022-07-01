EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — 35-year-old Chris Vanatta and his wife are working to spread awareness about those waiting on the National Organ Transplant List.

Chris is currently on the list due to Berger’s Disease – which is a kidney disease he’s had since he was 16

Four years ago, his best friend donated his kidney to him, but it has since failed – he’s now on the national list.

The list is used for people who pass away and then their organs are transferred if they’re an organ donor.





In March, his wife shared on facebook asking for friends and family to spread the word about getting tested to help him or others on the list – it received nearly 700 shares, however, no one went out to get tested.

According to the Gift of Life Donor Program, the kidney is the most needed organ on the donor waiting list. They say the most important thing people can do is register as an organ donor online.

Chris is being treated through temple health. Anyone looking to see if they’re a match can call 215-707-8889 and email his wife at ashlinvaillant@yahoo.Com for more information that they’ll need for testing.