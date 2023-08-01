WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after authorities say they pulled a gun on a victim in West Wyoming on Saturday.

According to court documents, the victim saw a small dog on the street and when they went to return it they got into an argument with the owner.

The owner then made a phone call and the defendant, Keith Coote showed up and continued to argue with the victim.

Coote then went into his car and pulled out a handgun and pressed it into the victim’s chest, the affidavit stated.

The victim pushed Coote away to avoid being shot. Then Coote and the owner of the dog got into the car and drove away.

Coote is now locked up in Luzerne County prison and was denied bail according to court documents.