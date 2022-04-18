WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he attempted to stab a woman in Wilkes-Barre.

According to a report from police, crews responded to the 100 block of South Grant Street around 2:00 a.m. Sunday for a reported physical domestic dispute. When police arrived, they detained Eric Cooper, who they say was highly intoxicated.

The victim was found to be bleeding from the face and was visibly upset. They stated that Cooper attempted to stab them with a knife. Police say they found the knife in Cooper’s possession as well as marijuana.

The victim was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Cooper is charged with Aggravated Assault and other related charges.