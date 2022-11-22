EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hanover Township man was sentenced to prison after he was found to be distributing large amounts of heroin.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says that Al-Salaam I. Hale, 46, of Hanover Township was sentenced to five years in prison by U.S. District Judge Mannion for distributing heroin.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Hale was intercepted by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) during a wire investigation while he was speaking with co-conspirators about trafficking heroin in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Officials say Hale also sold heroin to a confidential informant who was working with DEA agents as part of an investigation.

The investigation determined that Hale was responsible for distributing between 100 and 400 grams of heroin.