ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News now knows the name of the 56-year-old man who died in a Lackawanna County crash Wednesday.

Coroner Timothy Rowland confirms John A. Ciccone from Covington Township was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of Route 307 and Blue Shutter Road for a reported crash around 6:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News was told that a State Police Reconstruction Unit was also on hand.

Route 307 was closed for several hours as crews work on the crash.