Victim identified in deadly Kingston Township fire

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a fire that broke out at a home in Kingston Township on Friday.

The coroner identified the man as 66-year-old James C. Goodwin. The cause and manner of death are pending.

The Kingston Township Police Department and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are handling the investigation.