WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner has released the identity of the man who died jumping out of a window while escaping from officers.

According to the coroner’s office, 47-year-old Bryandt Shelly, jumped out of a window at the Park Avenue Towers Apartments from the 5th floor while police responded to an eviction notice.

Police say Shelly refused to let officers inside and Shelly jumped out of a window and fell several stories to the ground.

Shelly was pronounced dead at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and an autopsy report showed he died from blunt force trauma. However, at this time the coroner states the manner of Shelly’s death is undetermined.

New information regarding this incident will be released by the Luzerne County Dsicirt Attorney’s Office