GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released the name of the driver who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting October 5th on Interstate 80.

According to a press release from the Clinton County District Attorney, the victim was identified as 27-year-old Nurgazy Mamyrov of Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

Mamyrov died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, which was confirmed by an autopsy on October 6th.