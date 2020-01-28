Man Hit By Vehicle in Parking Lot

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Dallas Township, Luzerne County.
According to police, they responded to the parking lot of Pizza Paul’s Fireworks in the 1200 block of Memorial Highway around 8:25am Tuesday for a report of a person hit by a vehicle.
They learned that a man struck while walking in the lot when a car backing out of a parking spot hit him.
He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He is said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation by police.