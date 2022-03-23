HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man who is missing out of York County.

PSP in conjunction with other law enforcement is searching for 76-year-old, Robert Hersey Sr. (pictured below), who was last seen Wednesday, March 23 around 2:30 p.m in the area of Barrens Road North, Hopewell Township, in York County.





Hersey Sr. is described as 6’0″ tall, 205 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray plaid flannel jacket, blue jeans and a camouflage baseball hat.

Police say Hersey is driving a drag green 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, with the Pennsylvania License Plate: YAG-6505.

Officers believe this individual may be at special risk of harm or injury and also may be confused. Anyone with information on Hersey Sr. is asked to contact police immediately by calling 011 or the PSP, York Station at 717-428-1011.