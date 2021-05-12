Man found unconscious after pickup truck crashes into yard in South Abington Township

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say that an unconscious man was extracted from a vehicle that crashed in a yard in South Abington Township.

South Abington Police Chief Bob Gerrity, tells Eyewitness News around 11:45 a.m., a white pickup truck was traveling west on Fairview Road when it crashed into the yard.

He says when crews arrived on scene, the driver was initially unconscious and had to be extracted from the vehicle. The man was then taken to a Scranton area hospital. There is no word on his condition at this time.

One lane of Fairview Road was closed temporarily.