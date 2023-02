DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland has identified the body found in a drainage system along on Interstate 81 late Wednesday night.

Rowland states the body discovered is that of 37-year-old John C Miller Jr., of Old Forge.

Miller was found dead in the storm drainage system at the 188 south exits of I-81.

The manner of death is yet to be determined as the coroner awaits results of a toxicology test.