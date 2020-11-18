Man found guilty on all charges in Wilkes-Barre murder case

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A jury has found Reynaldo Mercado guilty on all counts in connection to a 2018 Wilkes-Barre murder.

Fred Boote, 58, was found stabbed to death in his home on Donald Court back in September 2018. Wilkes-Barre Police say someone had also tried to burn his body.

The night Boote was found dead, police issued a missing persons alert for Louisa Reyes, 14. According to a source close to the family, Boote had a relationship with the teenage girl’s mother. Reyes was found in New Jersey with Reynaldo Mercado and both were charged in connection to Boote’s death.

According to arrest papers, Reyes said she ran downstairs to get a kitchen knife and yelled at Mercado to stop beating Boote. Reyes told investigators that Mercado grabbed the knife and stabbed Boote numerous times. Reyes admits that she and Mercado poured gasoline on Boote’s body and lit a fire, but that fire burned out.

Louisa Alexandra Reyes, 16, previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder. Reyes and Mercado will be sentenced on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Mercado was found guilty on charges of first, second and third degree murder as well as burglary, robbery, theft, arson and other related charges.

The Boote family has issued the following statement regarding the verdict: