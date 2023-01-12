LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found guilty of attempting to escape custody after being sentenced to time in state prison according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

On January 10, Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse says a jury found Matthew Joseph Cole, 36 from Renovo, guilty on several counts related to an attempted escape.

According to Strouse, Cole attempted to escape sheriff’s custody on July 26, 2021, right after being sentenced to 15-48 months in state prison for a separate incident.

Strouse says Cole broke free from custody once he exited the court room and ran down a set of stairs. Once on the first floor of the courthouse, one of the deputies was able to restrain Cole for a short time.

Investigators said Cole continued to fight against the deputy and broke away from the deputy’s restraint again. More deputies arrived to assist and took Cole into custody after hitting him with a taser four times.

During the trial, Strouse said Cole represented himself and claimed he was just trying to call his girlfriend when the deputy charged at him. He claimed that was why he ran.

DA Strouse says he then showed the courtroom surveilance footage of the incident.

The jury found Cole was guilty of escape, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, and other related charges about an hour after deliberation began.

He will be sentenced for this incident in March.