EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lackawanna County man has pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious college student.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Friday that 26-year-old Jesse Krzan from Lackawanna County was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old college student in 2021.

According to AG Henry, the victim was recovering from a concussion and had been spending a lot of time resting and sleeping in her dorm.

Officials state on the morning of April 29, 2021, Krzan, who was an acquaintance of the victim, went to her dorm room to “check on her.”

In the statement released, it says she allowed him to sleep in her room because it was unsafe for him to drive home, during that time she woke up to Krzan on top of her sexually assaulting her.

Following to incident, it was immediately reported to campus and evidence from the incident matched Krzan, officials mentioned.

Attorney Henry mentions Krzan’s sentencing will be held in August and after his verdict, he will be remanded to Luzerne County Prison.