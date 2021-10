WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Man charged with felony sexual assault against two juvenile victims committed in 2019 has been found guilty Friday.

According to the West Pittston Police Department, after a weeklong trial at the Luzerne County Courthouse, Bruce Panattieri was found guilty of sexual assault against two juveniles from two criminal complaints filed in 2019.

Panettieri was arrested in December of 2019 and charged with aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors.