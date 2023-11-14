LOYALSOCK TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers report they are currently searching for information after a man was found dead.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers were called to investigate a death in the 200 block of Russell Avenue in Loyalsock Township.

Police say the victim is identified as Jeffrey Aderhold II. Details on his death have not been revealed at this time.

State police ask if anyone has information about the incident to contact Trooper Brian Siebert at 570-368-5700 and reference PA 2023-1475881.