STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating the death of an elderly man in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Communications Center, an elderly man was found dead in the area of Paradise Trail and Stites Mountain Road, Saturday afternoon.

PSP-Stroudsburg, Corporal Hale says they are handling the death investigation and so far nothing seems suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.