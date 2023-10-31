SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was found dead Tuesday morning after flames tore through a home.

A fire ignited just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday on Griffin Pond Road in South Abington Township in Lackawanna County.

Officials say an unidentified 62-year-old man was found dead inside the home. The victim’s identity has not yet been released as a State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the case.

According to the marshal, the fire began in the living room where the victim was found, however, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but does not appear to be suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation and 28/22 News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.