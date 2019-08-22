Man flown to hospital after acid burn

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police in Monroe County are investigating after a man with severe burns was flown the hospital.

Late Wednesday night, a hazmat crew was on the scene of a double-block home on North 6th Street in Stroudsburg.

Stroud Area Regional Police say they were called to the area for a man who reported someone had dumped acid on him. Police say tell Eyewitness News it was an isolated incident, but didn’t get into specifics.

All people involved have been identified, but their names are not being released at this time.