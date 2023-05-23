STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say crews responded to a man falling off a roof of a home in Stroudsburg Tuesday afternoon.

Jennifer Lyon, chief of Stroud Area Regional Police Department told Eyewitness News that a man fell approximately 10 feet from the roof of a house in the 600 block of Sarah Street around 1:45 p.m.

Lyon stated the man was flown to the hospital for the injuries he sustained in the incident. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Information is limited at this time. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.