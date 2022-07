WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Troopers said a 73-year-old man in Union County sent $3,500 worth of Target and Apple gift cards to an internet scammer on June 27.

Law enforcement said an unknown individual defrauded the West Buffalo Township man out of a $3,000 Target gift card and a $500 Apple gift card.

State police said they are investigating this incident.