Man facing multiple charges after police say he punched an officer, resisted arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man was arrested in Wilkes-Barre on aggravated assault charges after an incident involving a firework violation on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the Sherman Hills area for a fireworks complaint just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Twain Pearson, getting ready to ignite fireworks and was surrounded by debris from fireworks that had been previously set off.

Police say Pearson immediately became verbally confrontational and repeatedly refused to identify himself. He told the officers he would “drop” the officer if they attempted to arrest him, also telling him he was trained to kill.

Officers attempted to take Pearson into custody when he punched an officer in the face and swung at other officers. Police say they attempted to stun Pearson three times to get him under control. Once Pearson was handcuffed, police say he continued to fight as he was being placed into the cop car.

Pearson is being charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and a fireworks violation.