TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Bradford County had raped a girl multiple times and is now facing multiple charges, according to state police.

According court records, 44-year-old Joseph Bryson is charged with sexual assault, rape and corruption of a minor after the child told police that she was raped by him multiple times.

In April of 2020, PSP interviewed a young girl who told them that she was raped by Bryson. The victim said that he also performed lewd acts on her.

It was also found, by Wyoming County Children and Youth Services, that the victim was diagnosed with a rare sexually transmitted disease, Trichomoniasis. Police say they obtained Bryson’s medical records and determined he also had the disease.