Man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man is behind bars after a standard traffic stop lead to drug charges.

According to a release from police, on February 4, 26-year-old Brent Markus was pulled over after police noticed he had an expired inspection sticker on his truck.

During the stop, police say Markus was seen throwing items out of his vehicle. Those items would later be found to be several bricks of heroin and/or fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia.

Markus was taken into custody on several drug charges including possession with intent to deliver and has been sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $95,000 bail.