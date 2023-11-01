EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — After an investigation, Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man who is facing charges for reportedly taking almost $170,000 from the Mocanaqua Polish Falcons Club.

In 2022, state police began an investigation into a cash theft from the Mocanaqua Polish Falcons Club over a long period of time. The theft, troopers say, would have happened over the span of the year starting in August 2021.

In total, state police say $170,000 was missing from the involved accounts.

When the activity was noticed in October 2022, an audit was carried out by the board members and it was found that multiple accounts were short of the $170,000, according to PSP.

During the investigation, it was found by state police that 64-year-old Jimmy L. Zarr was the bar steward during the time when the funds went missing and had retired when the audit began. The bar steward, state police say, was, in addition to club activities, to oversee all cash responsibilities.

When speaking with State Trooper Michael Tracy, Zarr explained the responsibilities were “thrown into my lap, didn’t ask for this,” police said.

In the audit, troopers say there was a report from PA Coin of the money paid to the club every week for 2021 and 2022, but was not shown to be deposited at the time by Zarr.