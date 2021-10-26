Man facing attempted homicide charges after stabbing at Wilkes-Barre Township hotel

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police have arrested a man they say attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend at the Residence Inn and Suites on Monday.

Police say Eric Osiel Santana walked into the hotel and chased his ex-girlfriend, who is employed by the hotel, behind the front desk. Santana wrestled with and stabbed the victim several times in the torso, according to police.

A coworker helped the victim barricade herself in a backroom until police arrived, investigators say. Santana tried to gain access to the backroom but failed; police say he wrote “liar” in blood on the door.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Santana was taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and is waiting arraignment. He is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.