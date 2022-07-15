SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After receiving reports of dog law violations, state police arrested a man from Smithfield Township.

On May 30 troopers say they responded to an apartment in the 2440 block of Gap View Drive after receiving reports of dog law violations. Upon arrival, patrolmen found a Rottweiler who they described as “weak, malnourished, and underweight.”

State police say they investigated the area and found another Rottweiler in the house, which officials noted that the home smelled like dog feces and urine. The paperwork also described the dog in the home as being “malnourished and underweight.”

While canvassing the area officials say they saw a gold sedan and on the front seat saw a bag of suspected weed and a semi-automatic black handgun. In the backseat of the vehicle, officials say they found 22-year-old Anthony Monge sleeping under a blanket.

According to state police, Monge refused to comply with troopers’ commands to show them his hands and was removed from the car.

State police say the Rottweiler outside the residence was so weak that the dog could not stand on their own and yelped when they were picked up. Monge’s mother confirmed to police that the last time the dog saw a doctor was in August of 2021.

Monge is charged with multiple counts of animal abuse, resisting arrest, and drug charges.