Man facing additional charges, accused of sexually assaulting multiple minors

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing additional charges after police say he committed indecent sexual behavior toward minors.

According to the police, Rafael Santiago Jr., 22 of Hellertown, is accused of having an online sexual relationship with multiple minors.





Investigators say the victim’s ages range from 12-to 14-year-old girls in various jurisdictions. They state there are 10 total victims. Santiago is facing charges in nine of those cases as of date.

The new charges placed on Santiago are;

Statutory sexual assault

Involuntary deviate sexual Intercourse

Unlawful contact with minorsIndecent assault w/ under 16

Corruption of minor

Criminal use of communication facility

Disseminate explicit sex material minor

Unlawful contact with minors- sexual offenses

Santiago was in Magisterial District Judge Joseph Halesey’s courtroom Tuesday morning his bail was denied and remains in the Luzerne County Jail. Santiago’s preliminary hearing is set for March 24 at 9:45 a.m.