Man faces drug charges after meth falls out of his pocket

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A man is facing charges after troopers say he dropped drugs on the ground at Humboldt Industrial Park.

According to state police, Scott Moyer, 48, of Pottsville dropped meth on the ground during a smoke break on Monday. It happened outside Hershey Foods on Scotch Pine Drive.

Troopers say when someone asked Moyer for a lighter, he went to get one out of his pocket and a small plastic bag fell out. Moyer admitted to the safety manager that the bag contained meth.

The contents were tested and reacted positive for the drug.

He is facing drug possession charges.